CUK launches new website

Ganderbal, Oct 14: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah launched the new website of the university here on Friday.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah said, the new website is fully GIGW compliant and is more interactive. He complimented the DITSS for launching the new user-friendly website.
Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, asked the faculty members and other functionaries of the university to regularly update their respective pages on the website and make it more informative.
Finance Officer, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah, I/c Director ITSS, Dr Arif Nazir Shah, Consultant ITSS, Mr. Irfan Ahmad, Deans of Schools and other officers of the varsity were also present on the occasion.