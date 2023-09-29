CUK Law Department spreads legal literacy in Bandipora, Ganderbal

In Bandipora, the programme was held at the Degree College, where four speakers from the Department addressed the audience on various pertinent topics. Raheeq Assad, Basharat Hussain, Mursal Rizvi, and Muneer Ahmad elucidated on subjects including Cyber Crimes, Juvenile Justice, Right to Information (RTI), and Child Marriage.

Simultaneously, another group of students conducted discussions at the Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School, Kalsoo Bandipora. Atufa Farooq, Aiman, Fariah, and Parveez Ahmad raised awareness on vital issues such as Drug Abuse, Elder Abuse, Child Labour, and Right to Information (RTI).