CUK Law Department spreads legal literacy in Bandipora, Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Sep 29: The Department of Law, School of Legal Studies (SLS), Central University of Kashmir (CUK), through its Legal Aid Clinic, conducted multiple legal awareness programmes across the Bandipora and Ganderbal districts.
In Bandipora, the programme was held at the Degree College, where four speakers from the Department addressed the audience on various pertinent topics. Raheeq Assad, Basharat Hussain, Mursal Rizvi, and Muneer Ahmad elucidated on subjects including Cyber Crimes, Juvenile Justice, Right to Information (RTI), and Child Marriage.
Simultaneously, another group of students conducted discussions at the Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School, Kalsoo Bandipora. Atufa Farooq, Aiman, Fariah, and Parveez Ahmad raised awareness on vital issues such as Drug Abuse, Elder Abuse, Child Labour, and Right to Information (RTI).
In Ganderbal, the department organized the programme at J&K Sainik School, Manasbal. Students including. Tarun Kumar, Suhaib Samad, Matiha Khan, and Sadaf Iqbal discussed compelling topics such as Consumer Protection Act, 2019, Right to Information (RTI), Elder Abuse, and Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women.
These initiatives were conducted under the guidance of Dr Hilal Ahmad Najar, Assistant Prof. The program facilitators were, Dr Imran Ahad and Dr Uzma Qadri.