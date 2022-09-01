CUK Law students visit Labour Court Srinagar, JJB Ganderbal

“The programme at the Industrial Tribunal Cum Labour Court Srinagar started by observing case proceedings and followed by the address Mrs. Bala Joyti, Presiding Officer, Industrial Tribunal Cum Labour Court Srinagar”.

While the presiding officer appreciated the efforts of DLSA Ganderbal for organizing the students visit to the court, she said

“It will be of immense help to the students to understand the working procedure of court/tribunal”.

“At the JJB, the programme started with an orientation by Umi Kulsoom, Magistrate Juvenile Justice Board Ganderbal. She explained to the students the hierarchy and the powers of the JJB and the functioning of the Board, the statement said.