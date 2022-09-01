CUK Law students visit Labour Court Srinagar, JJB Ganderbal

Srinagar: District Legal Services Authority Ganderbal(DLSA) Ganderbal on Thursday organised a schedule of activities for the benefit of Law students from School of Legal Studies, Central University of Kashmir(CUK).
According to a statement issued by DLSA Ganderbal, a schedule of activities was organized by DLSA Ganderbal for the benefit of law students under the guidance of Mrs Tabasum, Secretary DLSA Ganderbal.
“The Law students from School of Legal Studies, Central University of Kashmir, visited the Industrial Tribunal Cum Labour Court Srinagar and Juvenile Justice Board Ganderbal, to get firsthand experience of Judicial proceedings” the statement said.
“In the guided tour, students were briefed on the functioning and procedures of the court and the Tribunal. The students were accompanied by faculty members of School of Legal Studies, Central University of Kashmir during the visit,” it said.
“The programme at the Industrial Tribunal Cum Labour Court Srinagar started by observing case proceedings and followed by the address Mrs. Bala Joyti, Presiding Officer, Industrial Tribunal Cum Labour Court Srinagar”.
While the presiding officer appreciated the efforts of DLSA Ganderbal for organizing the students visit to the court, she said
“It will be of immense help to the students to understand the working procedure of court/tribunal”.
“At the JJB, the programme started with an orientation by Umi Kulsoom, Magistrate Juvenile Justice Board Ganderbal. She explained to the students the hierarchy and the powers of the JJB and the functioning of the Board, the statement said.