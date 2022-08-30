CUK law students win competition

Ganderbal: The students of Department of Law, School of Legal Studies (SLS), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) achieved a major feat by winning the 'Sastrarambha: A Recast to Preamble’ Competition, organized virtually by the Christ Academy Institute of Law, Bengaluru from 15th to 29th August.
A team from the CUK comprising two students namely, Iman Abdul Muizz and Amjed Ashraf Malla, ranked 1st in the competition, which consisted of two rounds.
The first round was based on draft submission, and only the top-three teams had to be selected for the final round.
The Draft Preamble along with the Online Presentation, was evaluated by the experts/faculty members identified by the Organizing Committee.
The CUK team under the guidance of Asst Prof. Dr Rehana Shawl and other faculty members, secured the first rank in both rounds and was eventually declared the competition winner.