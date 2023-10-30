CUK, NCTE hold information sharing session

According to a press release, Head department of Management Studies, and senior most Professor, Prof. Abdul Gani, presided over the event. NCTE, Member Secretary, Kesang Y Sherpa, Chairman, Norther, Regional Committee (NCTE) Prof. H.C.S Rathore, Under Secretary (Regulations) NCTE, Ravinder Singh, Nodal Officer, NEP, Dinesh Kumar Chaturvedi, Head Deptt of Educational Studies, Central University Jammu and Member NRC, NCTE, Prof. J N Balia, Registrar, Prof M Afzal Zargar, Controller of Examination, Dr Tanveer Ahmad Shah, Finance Officer, Dr Mehraj ud Din Shah, Dean School of Education, Prof Syed Zahoor Ahmad Geelani, Deans of Schools, Heads and Coordinators, of departments of CUK, University of Kashmir, Islamic University of Science and Technology, Cluster University Srinagar, IGNOU, principals and faculties from Degree Colleges of Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Baramulla, Kupwara, Pulwama, Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian were also present.

Addressing the participants, Prof Abdul Gani, on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof A Ravinder Nath, expressed gratitude to the NCTE for selecting CU Kashmir to launch the 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) along with the prestigious institutions including IITs, NITs and RIEs, in its first phase of pilot. “The CU Kashmir will make every possible effort to make the IETP programme a success,” Prof.Gani said, and assured to extend all possible support and cooperation to the NCTE in this regard. He said the time has come to implement the NEP-2020 in letter and spirit and asked the faculty members and teachers of the educational institutions to play a proactive and pivotal role in its implementation.