CUK, NCTE hold information sharing session

Ganderbal, Oct 30: School of Education (SoE), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in collaboration with the National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE), a Statutory body of the Government of India, organised an “Information Sharing Session on NEP 2020 in the context of Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), at varsity’s Tulmulla campus here Monday.
According to a press release, Head department of Management Studies, and senior most Professor, Prof. Abdul Gani, presided over the event. NCTE, Member Secretary, Kesang Y Sherpa, Chairman, Norther, Regional Committee (NCTE) Prof. H.C.S Rathore, Under Secretary (Regulations) NCTE, Ravinder Singh, Nodal Officer, NEP, Dinesh Kumar Chaturvedi, Head Deptt of Educational Studies, Central University Jammu and Member NRC, NCTE, Prof. J N Balia, Registrar, Prof M Afzal Zargar, Controller of Examination, Dr Tanveer Ahmad Shah, Finance Officer, Dr Mehraj ud Din Shah, Dean School of Education, Prof Syed Zahoor Ahmad Geelani, Deans of Schools, Heads and Coordinators, of departments of CUK, University of Kashmir, Islamic University of Science and Technology, Cluster University Srinagar, IGNOU, principals and faculties from Degree Colleges of Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Baramulla, Kupwara, Pulwama, Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian were also present.
Addressing the participants, Prof Abdul Gani, on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof A Ravinder Nath, expressed gratitude to the NCTE for selecting CU Kashmir to launch the 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) along with the prestigious institutions including IITs, NITs and RIEs, in its first phase of pilot. “The CU Kashmir will make every possible effort to make the IETP programme a success,” Prof.Gani said, and assured to extend all possible support and cooperation to the NCTE in this regard. He said the time has come to implement the NEP-2020 in letter and spirit and asked the faculty members and teachers of the educational institutions to play a proactive and pivotal role in its implementation.
In her presentation, Kesang Y Sherpa, gave a detailed overview about the ITEP and said the NCTE as a regulatory body, by organising such programmes is handholding and facilitating the institutions offering the ITEP. She further said the introduction of ITEP will mark a paradigm shift in the education sector of the country and will produce the best teachers, which will help in nation building.
Addressing the gathering, Prof HCS Rathore, said, the primary objective of introducing the ITEP is to catch the aspirants, intending to take up the teaching profession, at a tender age, after completing their higher secondary education. “The 4-year ITEP is going to be the mainstay of teacher education,” he said. He asked the institutions to give their feedback about the programmes so that the lacunas if any would be addressed in a time bound manner.