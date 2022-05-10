CUK, NIELIT ink MOU to launch skill oriented courses

Ganderbal, May 10: The Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Tuesday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) to partner in innovation and entrepreneurship driven opportunities and resources in order to launch skill oriented courses in line with the Government of India’s vision of Skill India, Digital India and Make in India.
The MoU was signed by Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar and Executive Director, NIELIT J&K, Deepak Wasan, in the presence of Controller of Examinations, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, Dean School of Engineering & Technology, Dr. M Ahsan Chishti, Dean School of Education, Prof. Syed Zahoor Geelani, and other functionaries of CUK and NIELIT.