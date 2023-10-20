CUK, NIT Deptts hold joint academic workshop

Head Deptt of Chemistry, Prof Abid Hamid Dar, flagged off the students to NIT Srinagar. The programme started with the welcome address by Head, Department of Chemistry NIT Srinagar, Dr. Hamida Nisa Chishti, which was followed by demonstration of research and physical chemistry laboratory by Prof Kouser Majid.

The students were given a general overview of all the instrumentation in the labs. Thereafter, scholars of Department of Chemistry (Physical Chemistry section), NIT Srinagar assisted students in performing the experiments. Dr Rifat Akbar and Dr Sumayah Bashir, Asst Profs guided and supported the students during the workshop.