CUK observes Engineers’ Day

Srinagar, Sep 20: The department of Information Technology, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) conducted an “Induction Programme” for the newly admitted students of B. Tech CSE Programme at Tulmulla campus here.
The event was attended by the faculty members of the IT and other Departments. During the event, the students were made familiar with the functioning of the university. Addressing the students, Dr Zahoor Ahmad Najar, OSD Examination, stressed the need for engineering students to work hard and come up with the out-of-the-box and innovative solutions for the problems confronting the society.
Dr Yash Paul also welcomed the freshers and briefed them about the role of engineers towards the upliftment and development of society.
The event was also organized to commemorate Engineers’ Day. Engineers’ Day is celebrated across the country on 15th September, the date of birth of Dr. Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. He was born on 15th of September 1860 in Kolar district of Mysore. Due to the excellent work done in the field of engineering supervising the construction of (dams, reservoirs and hydroelectric projects), he is popularly known as Civil Engineer of India and was awarded the Bharat Ratna in the year 1955.