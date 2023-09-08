CUK observes International Literacy Day

Speaking on the occasion, Dean SLS, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, emphasized that the Day serves as a reminder of the enduring power of literature to connect people across time and space. He stressed upon the importance of increasing the literacy rate across the nation, with a focus on reaching to the marginalized sections of society. Prof. Mir emphasised that literacy encompasses the ability to write, read, and communicate, but our primary goal should be to enhance the education levels. He further underlined the pivotal role of education in shaping just and harmonious societies.

In his speech, the guest speaker Adv. Asif Mustafa, provided valuable insights into the history of International Literacy Day and its significance. “Celebrating this day holds importance as it serves as a global reminder of the critical value of literacy and underscores the need for accessible and quality education worldwide.” He emphasized the role of universities in promoting and increasing literacy rates by collaborating with various government organizations, NGOs, and international bodies to contribute to societal betterment through education.