CUK observes International Literacy Day

Ganderbal, Sep 8: Department of Law, School of Legal Studies (SLS), Central University of Kashmir (CUK), in collaboration with the District Legal Services Authority and Tehsil Legal Services Committee, Ganderbal, observed International Literacy Day under the theme “Promoting Literacy for a World in Transition: Building the Foundation for Sustainable and Peaceful Societies”, at varsity’s Tulmulla campus here on Friday.
Speaking on the occasion, Dean SLS, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, emphasized that the Day serves as a reminder of the enduring power of literature to connect people across time and space. He stressed upon the importance of increasing the literacy rate across the nation, with a focus on reaching to the marginalized sections of society. Prof. Mir emphasised that literacy encompasses the ability to write, read, and communicate, but our primary goal should be to enhance the education levels. He further underlined the pivotal role of education in shaping just and harmonious societies.
In his speech, the guest speaker Adv. Asif Mustafa, provided valuable insights into the history of International Literacy Day and its significance. “Celebrating this day holds importance as it serves as a global reminder of the critical value of literacy and underscores the need for accessible and quality education worldwide.” He emphasized the role of universities in promoting and increasing literacy rates by collaborating with various government organizations, NGOs, and international bodies to contribute to societal betterment through education.
Earlier, in his welcome address, Sr Assistant Prof. Dr. Hilal Ahmad Najar, highlighted the importance of literature in preserving the cultural heritage. Insha Yaseen proposed the vote of thanks & Dr. Imran Ahad & Fizza Assad acted as the rapporteurs.
EXTENSION LECTURE ORGANISED
The Department of Law also organised an extension lecture on Labour Laws. Senior advocate Supreme Court, Dr. M.Y. Khan, elaborated various Acts regarding the topic and oriented the students and faculty members about the labour laws. He highlighted the importance of hard work, honesty and a receptive attitude towards learning as the major steps to success. He advised the students that internships at the right places helps a great deal in learning.
Earlier, Sr. Assistant Prof. Gulafroz Jan welcomed the speaker and asked the students to acquaint themselves with the subject and disseminate awareness in their respective localities. Dr Imran Ahad was the Rapporteur.