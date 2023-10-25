CUK offers provisional admissions

“The students appearing in the final semester undergraduate examination can save one academic year, and those students who are interested can contact the Nodal Officer (Admission-2023) of the concerned department, the list of Nodal Officers and the programmes offered by the CUK are available on the university website www.cukashmir.ac.in. The merit list of such aspirants will be prepared by taking into account the aggregate of marks obtained in the first four semesters of the qualifying examination. The last date for applying for admission against vacant seats is 31 October,” a statement said.