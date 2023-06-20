CUK organises first aid training programme

Ganderbal, June 19: School of Education (SoE), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in collaboration with the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), J&K kick-started 3-day long training programme "Be Aware Take Care" on imparting first aid training to 30 student volunteers here on Monday.
Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Shahid Rasool hailed the IRCS for doing commendable work across the country. In his remarks, he underlined the need and importance of such programmes especially within the context of J&K being one of the prone areas for natural disasters like earthquakes and floods.
He said, “I wish to see the participation of more and more students as volunteers in such events and that possibility can be realised in a phased manner”.
Dean SoE, Prof. Syed Zahoor Ahmad Geelani, observed, “Such programmes have meaningful, positive and practical implications for dealing with emergencies and we need not to get panicky in the face of exigencies provided that we have been properly trained in the first aid”.
Programme Manager IRCS, J&K, Imran Muzaffar, talked about the history and working of Red Cross across the world and highlighted its contribution in serving the cause of humanity at global level. He desired the maximum participation of volunteers as members of IRCS who can potentially contribute in many ways. Daniyal Rashid, the First Aid Facilitator from IRCS was also present.
In his welcome address, Sr. Asst Prof. Dr. Mohammad Syed Bhat, said, “holistic development of students is one of the concerns of NEP-2020 and such events do have the potential in helping to realize the same.