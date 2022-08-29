CUK organises health camp

Ganderbal: Central University of Kashmir (CUK), Health Centre in collaboration with Lupin limited organised a one day “de-stressing and well-being camp,” for the faculty members, administrative staff, scholars and students at Green Campus here on Monday.

The camp was inaugurated by Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar in the presence of Finance Officer, Prof. Fayaz Ahmad Nikka. Psychiatrists, Dr. Junaid Nabi and Dr. Rehana, Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Aijaz Ahmad provided consultation and counseling to the participants.

Medical Officer, Dr. Sheeba, Muzaffar (ABM) and Tariq (Medical Executive) from Lupin and other officials from Health Centre were also present on the occasion.