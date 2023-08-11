CUK organises lecture, debate competition

Ganderbal, Aug 11: Department of Politics and Governance in collaboration with Directorate of Students’ Welfare (DSW), Friday organised two events on “Meri Maati-Mera Desh” in commemoration of the 77-th Independence Day.
The first event was a lecture on ‘Strengthening Indian Democracy’ delivered by Dr. Muzaffar Ahmad. He talked about the celebrations of Independence Day with the theme of ‘Meri Maati- Mera Desh’ and its importance for grassroots democracy. He also talked about the importance of celebrating National Independence Day and the role it plays in strengthening the feelings of patriotism.
The second event was a debate competition on the theme ‘Meri Maati- Mera Desh’. The student participants included Zulfikar Ahmad, Aftab Ahmad, Prabash Ranjan and Abdul Khaliq.
Zulfikar talked about the importance of the “Meri Maati Mera Desh” campaign and the activities to be conducted in different parts of the country. Aftab Ahamd highlighted the role of Muslim leaders played in the Indian freedom struggle. Prabhash Ranjan talked about the role of Bhagat Singh in the Indian freedom movement and Abdul Khaliq also talked about the sacrifices made by the Indian leaders for the cause of the nation.
Dean, DSW and Finance Officer, Dr. Mehraj-ud-din Shah gave the concluding remarks and informed the students about the Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign and its importance for strengthening democracy and different events which the university is conducting in commemoration of 77th independence day.