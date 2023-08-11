CUK organises lecture, debate competition

The first event was a lecture on ‘Strengthening Indian Democracy’ delivered by Dr. Muzaffar Ahmad. He talked about the celebrations of Independence Day with the theme of ‘Meri Maati- Mera Desh’ and its importance for grassroots democracy. He also talked about the importance of celebrating National Independence Day and the role it plays in strengthening the feelings of patriotism.

The second event was a debate competition on the theme ‘Meri Maati- Mera Desh’. The student participants included Zulfikar Ahmad, Aftab Ahmad, Prabash Ranjan and Abdul Khaliq.