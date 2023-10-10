CUK organises My Language My Signature Campaign to commemorate Gandhi’s birth anniversary

The event was held to encourage the students to develop a tradition of signing in their mother tongue wherever possible. The objective of the initiative was to celebrate the diversity in unity of Indian languages, to encourage the building of deeper connections in the hearts and minds of youth and promote multilingualism as envisaged in the NEP-2020.

The campaign was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor, Prof A. Ravinder Nath, by signing in his native language, Telugu. Speaking on the occasion, Prof A. Ravinder Nath said that languages in India inherent similarities and commonalities and are very important elements of the concept of “unity in diversity” that connect us together. He mentioned that such campaigns strengthen language harmony and develop linguistic sovereignty.