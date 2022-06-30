CUK organises preparatory programme on Civil Services Exam

Ganderbal: The Department of Students Welfare (DSW) Central University of Kashmir in collaboration with Unacademy organised an awareness programme relating to Civil Services Examinations on the theme "UPSC as a Career and and How to Prepare for It" in virtual mode.
The central objective of the programme was to provide insights, strategies and road map to the students as how to prepare and qualify Civil Services Examinations.
Aman Sharma, Top Educator, Unacademy , spoke on the occasion and apprised the participants about various strategies and discourses for preparing and cracking the UPSC examinations.