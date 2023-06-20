CUK organises special lecture on women's status in Northeast India

Ganderbal, June 20: The Department of Law, School of Legal Studies (SLS), Central University of Kashmir (CUK), organised a special talk and seminar by Dr. Vijaylakshmi Brara, Professor of Sociology at Royal Global School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Royal Global University, Guwahati, for the students and the faculty at varsity’s Tulmulla campus.
Dr. Vijaylakshmi Brara spoke on “Gender and Cultural Constructs: Reflections from Northeast India” and presented facts about the everyday life of women in North-Eastern culture. She challenged various traditional propositions with reference to the status of women within socio-economic and political milieu in Northeast India.
The lecture was followed by an interactive seminar in which all the students and faculty members participated. They discussed contemporary issues on gender and sexuality along with the ongoing situation in Manipur.
The event was moderated by Dr. Anil Kumar, and arranged by student members of Gender Justice Club. Dr. Hilal Ahmad Najar welcomed and introduced the guest speaker and Dr. Mudasir Bhat proposed the vote of thanks.