CUK organises special lecture on women's status in Northeast India

Dr. Vijaylakshmi Brara spoke on “Gender and Cultural Constructs: Reflections from Northeast India” and presented facts about the everyday life of women in North-Eastern culture. She challenged various traditional propositions with reference to the status of women within socio-economic and political milieu in Northeast India.

The lecture was followed by an interactive seminar in which all the students and faculty members participated. They discussed contemporary issues on gender and sexuality along with the ongoing situation in Manipur.