CUK organises workshop on Earth Day

Ganderbal, Apr 23: School of Life Sciences and Department of Chemistry, Central University of Kashmir (CUKashmir) organised a workshop on Earth Day-2024 on the theme “planet vs plastics” for the students and faculty members at Science campus Nunar here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Chinnappan Baskar, Head, Department of Chemistry highlighted the collective responsibility of every individual to focus on the circular economy for sustainability in the modern era. He emphasised on protecting the earth from hazardous pollution.

Prof Azra N Kamili, Senior Professor of the Department of Botany highlighted the impact of micro plastics on ecosystems and food chains. She deliberated on the importance of celebrating the earth day to create awareness among the masses about the impact of plastics on ecosystem services.

Prof Abid Hamid Dar, Dean, School of Life Sciences and HoD Biotechnology emphasized the purpose of celebrating the earth day to educate the young minds of the society about the impact of plastics on human health. He stated that the rampant use of pesticides and chemical fertilizers is making way to the food chain and ultimately responsible for causing dreadful diseases in humans.

He described plastic pollution as another major threat to the planet earth and stressed on the multidisciplinary approach to tackle the plastic pollution.

Faculty members, Dr M Lateef Khaliq, Dr Rafiq Lone, Dr Rakeeb Ahmad Mir and Dr. Shahbaz Ahmad Lone deliberated on the different aspects of impact of plastic pollution on plant and animal health.

Dr Munazah Qureshi moderated the event and proposed the vote of thanks.