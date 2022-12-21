CUK signs research collaboration pact with SKUAST-K

Srinagar, Dec 21: The Central University of Kashmir (CUK) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the SK University of Agriculture Science and Technology (SKUAST-K) to promote academic and research co-operation between the two institutions of higher learning.
The MoU was signed by the CUK Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar and Director Research SKUAST, Prof. Sarfaraz Ahmad Wani, on the sidelines of the second day of the National Conference cum Workshop on “Innovations and Entrepreneurship for Sustainable Development” jointly organised by the CUK in collaboration with SKUAST-K. Faculty members from SKUAST including Prof. Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi, Director Extension Prof. Haroon Naik, Director planning, Prof. M T Banday, Dean veterinary, Prof. Rihana Habib Kanth, Dean Agriculture, Prof. Azmat Alam Khan, OSD to Vice Chancellor, and from CUK Dr Abid, Head Deptt of Biotechnology were also present.
Speaking on the occasion, CUK Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah said, the purpose of partnership between the two parties is to enhance education and research activities by sharing human resource and infrastructural facilities for the benefit of both faculty and students. He said the objectives of the MoU is to undertake joint research work in the areas of mutual interest, formulate research projects and HRD plans for joint work with due approval of both the participating Institutions.
Addressing the gathering, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, said the MoU also includes imparting training of staff, students and technical personnel within the areas of cooperation and undertake joint sponsored and consultancy projects with both long and short term goals, keeping in view the interest and philosophies of the respective Institutions. He further added that exchange of faculty, staff and students is also part of the pact.
Meanwhile, during the second day of the National Conference, Registrar and Convenor IESD-2022, Prof. M. Afzal Zargar, started the morning session by elaborating on the fact that in the global scenario many countries have made huge progress in technology. He added that disruptive technologies in the past decade or so have dramatically changed the course of our lives and that they would be very significant in the coming times.
Vice Chancellor, Prof. Prof. Farooq A Shah, emphasized on how the disruptive technologies would alter the status quo of our time bringing change in lifestyle, markets, companies etc. He also added that the current and upcoming disruptive technologies would be digitally oriented like AI, Blockchain, 3D printing, EVR, etc.
Meanwhile, during the valediction, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah said the only answer to the growing joblessness is innovation and entrepreneurship. “The Government will not be able to provide employment to everyone and the need of the hour is to set up an entrepreneurial unit and become job providers, rather than job seekers,” Prof. Shah told the students.
Addressing the gathering, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Registrar, Prof. Naseer Iqbal, said the universities should collaborate with each other to promote entrepreneurship and innovation so that the aspirants can utilize the expertise and resources available in the respective institutions for turning their dreams into reality.