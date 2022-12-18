CUK, SKUAST-K  to hold joint conference to promote entrepreneurship

Ganderbal, Dec 18: The Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in collaboration with SK University of Agriculture Science and Technology (SKUAST-K) is organising a two -day national conference cum workshop on “Innovations and Entrepreneurship for Sustainable Development” from December 20.
The main themes of the workshop are: Innovations and Entrepreneurship for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Innovations and Entrepreneurship in agriculture Sector, Innovations and Entrepreneurship in translational research, innovations and entrepreneurship in environmental and social issues, innovations and entrepreneurship in medicine and pharmaceutical science, innovations and entrepreneurship in renewable energy, innovations and entrepreneurship in engineering and computer sciences and innovations and entrepreneurship in allied sciences.
Eminent scholars of different fields will be delivering talks during the technical sessions on different themes apart from deliberations by young researchers and students to share their research, innovations, success stories and contributions.
Commissioner Secretary Science & Technology department, Saurabh Bhagat, CUK Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, University of Kashmir, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Nilofar Khan, SKUAST-(K) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganaie, CUK Registrar and Convener IESD-2022, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Deans of Schools of CUK, head and coordinators, faculty members, senior administrative officials, research scholars and students will be present on the occasion.