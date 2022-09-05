CUK staff shows keen interest to learn Hindi

Prof. Zargar said the administrative staff of the varsity has evinced keen interest in learning Hindi and many of them have passed all the three programmes Prabodh, Praveen and Pragya courses with flying colours with some registering for more supplementary programmes. He said the staff is now regularly using Hindi in official work and correspondence.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Vinod Taneja, asked the participants to use simple Hindi words in the official work and avoid tough ones. “The main objective while writing and speaking the language should be to communicate with others in an easy way,” he said. He also traced the history of Hindi and said the language has evolved over the period of time.

Hindi Adhikari, Dr. Sakina Akhter conducted the programme proceedings and enumerated about the steps and measures taken by the Rajbhasha Cell for promotion of Hindi in the varsity. She said more such workshops would be orgnanised in future to acquaint the staff about the usage of Hindi in drafting and noting.