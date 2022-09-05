CUK staff shows keen interest to learn Hindi

Srinagar: Rajbhasha Cell of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Monday organised a one-day workshop on “official translation,” for the employees of the varsity at Green Campus here.
Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, former Head of Department of Hindi, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, Prof. Vinod Taneja, I/c Finance Officer, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah, Hindi Adhikari, Sakina Akhter, senior officials of the university were present during the event.
Addressing the gathering, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar said that language is not the fiefdom of any religion, community, or ethnicity. “People should learn different languages of the world, particularly of the country, in addition to their mother tongue, as it would prove extremely beneficial for them while travelling and communicating with individuals belonging to different States,” he said.
Prof. Zargar said the administrative staff of the varsity has evinced keen interest in learning Hindi and many of them have passed all the three programmes Prabodh, Praveen and Pragya courses with flying colours with some registering for more supplementary programmes. He said the staff is now regularly using Hindi in official work and correspondence.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Vinod Taneja, asked the participants to use simple Hindi words in the official work and avoid tough ones. “The main objective while writing and speaking the language should be to communicate with others in an easy way,” he said. He also traced the history of Hindi and said the language has evolved over the period of time.
Hindi Adhikari, Dr. Sakina Akhter conducted the programme proceedings and enumerated about the steps and measures taken by the Rajbhasha Cell for promotion of Hindi in the varsity. She said more such workshops would be orgnanised in future to acquaint the staff about the usage of Hindi in drafting and noting.