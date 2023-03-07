CUK students celebrate Holi

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah greeted the gathering and said that such events “bring us closer to other religions, thus giving an opportunity to know different religions.” He said that “we are constantly celebrating festivals of other religions, to inculcate a sense of brotherhood among the students.”

Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, in his speech also extended Holi greetings to the students and said that such events will help in bringing unity in diversity. He further said that “our university celebrates events of all religions fervently and celebrating the events of different faiths symbolizes harmony.”