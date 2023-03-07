CUK students celebrate Holi

Ganderbal, Mar 7: Holi, the festival of colors, was celebrated by the students of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) at Tulmulla Campus, here on Tuesday.
The festival was celebrated as part of the G20 presidency of India and was aimed at promoting cross-cultural understanding.
Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Registrar, Prof. Afzal Zargar, Controller of Examinations and Dean School of Legal Studies, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, Dean School of Media Studies and Director Tulmulla Campus, Prof. Shahid Rasool, Finance Officer, and Dean DSW, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah, faculty members, and students were also present.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah greeted the gathering and said that such events “bring us closer to other religions, thus giving an opportunity to know different religions.” He said that “we are constantly celebrating festivals of other religions, to inculcate a sense of brotherhood among the students.”
Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, in his speech also extended Holi greetings to the students and said that such events will help in bringing unity in diversity. He further said that “our university celebrates events of all religions fervently and celebrating the events of different faiths symbolizes harmony.”
The students of various departments later performed some cultural programmes on the occasion.