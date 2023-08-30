CUK students celebrate Raksha Bandhan

“The objective of the "Rakhi for Soldiers" programme is to foster an invaluable exchange by way of tying Rakhis by students to esteemed military officers while celebrating the spirit of guardianship and patriotism. This interaction will leave an indelible mark on the students, reminding them of their responsibilities as future custodians of our nation's heritage,” the statement said.

“This event coincides with our own age-old tradition, which exemplifies the unity and respect that bind our culture and our nation. We acknowledge with thanks Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for encouraging such practices in the interest of preserving our culture and extending the opportunity to honoring our soldiers, who are protecting the borders and interests of our great nation”, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath said. He appreciated the efforts of the CUK volunteers for tying the Rakhi to the soldiers. He applauded the officers of the Ganderbal Army camp for making arrangements for the event. He also expressed his best wishes to all the fraternity on this auspicious occasion.

The event was coordinated by Dean Students’ Welfare, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah and Assistant Professor Dr. Himabindu.