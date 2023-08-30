CUK students celebrate Raksha Bandhan

Ganderbal, Aug 30: The students of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in association with Samskruthi foundation, celebrated the Raksha Bandhan with the soldiers in Ganderbal Army Camp here on Wednesday.
In a statement, CUK PRO said the ‘Celebrate Rakhi with Soldiers’ is an initiative of Samskruti Foundation to encourage citizens to express their gratitude for the outstanding contributions, sacrifices and bravery of the soldiers. Taking part in the initiative of the foundation, the students from various departments of Green campus, Nunnar campus and Tulmulla campus of the University, participated in the event.
Further, the students had healthy interaction with the soldiers about motivation behind serving the nation, the selection processes and the challenges they face. The students were delighted to know many aspects of the life of soldiers and were impressed by the contribution the soldiers extend to people and nation especially at critical times.
“The objective of the "Rakhi for Soldiers" programme is to foster an invaluable exchange by way of tying Rakhis by students to esteemed military officers while celebrating the spirit of guardianship and patriotism. This interaction will leave an indelible mark on the students, reminding them of their responsibilities as future custodians of our nation's heritage,” the statement said.
“This event coincides with our own age-old tradition, which exemplifies the unity and respect that bind our culture and our nation. We acknowledge with thanks Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for encouraging such practices in the interest of preserving our culture and extending the opportunity to honoring our soldiers, who are protecting the borders and interests of our great nation”, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath said. He appreciated the efforts of the CUK volunteers for tying the Rakhi to the soldiers. He applauded the officers of the Ganderbal Army camp for making arrangements for the event. He also expressed his best wishes to all the fraternity on this auspicious occasion.
The event was coordinated by Dean Students’ Welfare, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah and Assistant Professor Dr. Himabindu.