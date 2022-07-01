CUK to give prizes to students for novel startup ideas

Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Registrar, Prof. M. Afzal Zargar, Dean, School of Life Sciences, Prof. M. Yousuf and Head, Department of Biotechnology, Dr. Abid Hamid Dar, Prof. Azra Kamili, Dr. Shabir H. Qureshi and faculty members from other departments were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, VC Farooq Shah highlighted the importance of changing the mindset for new innovations. He deliberated upon the importance of incubation centre in building the startups and stressed upon the role of incubation centre as a resource hub for entrepreneurship development.