CUK to give prizes to students for novel startup ideas

Ganderbal, July 1: The department of Biotechnology, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised a brainstorming session on “Central University of Kashmir-An Incubation Centre to Host Startups” at Nunar Science campus here.
Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Registrar, Prof. M. Afzal Zargar, Dean, School of Life Sciences, Prof. M. Yousuf and Head, Department of Biotechnology, Dr. Abid Hamid Dar, Prof. Azra Kamili, Dr. Shabir H. Qureshi and faculty members from other departments were also present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, VC Farooq Shah highlighted the importance of changing the mindset for new innovations. He deliberated upon the importance of incubation centre in building the startups and stressed upon the role of incubation centre as a resource hub for entrepreneurship development.
Addressing the participants, Registrar, Prof. Zargar stressed upon the students to change their mindset from being traditional to creative thinkers, so as to get startups and develop new innovations. He highlighted the role of creative thinking on innovations and thereby for problem solving in day to day life.
Earlier Dr. Abid Hamid Dar, in his welcome speech, pointed out the present role of the Department of Biotechnology as an incubation centre to host startups and stressed upon the role of young research scholars and students in making it a successful incubation centre in future. He encouraged the students for creative thinking and announced prizes for students with novel ideas for startups.
Resource persons, Dr. Nissar Ahmad Wani and Dr. Owais M. Bhat from Biotechnology Department, gave detailed presentations about the Incubation centre, startups and the role of BIRAC in supporting these and future strategies of the Department.