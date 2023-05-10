CUK VC asks faculty members, administrative staff to prepare for NAAC assessment

CUK Vice Chancellor asked the faculty members to undertake “Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Challenges, (SWOC)” analysis of their respective departments, identify the issue and come up with solutions for the same. He assured the faculty members that the university will promote capacity building of the teachers and will frame policies and guidelines on all academic and administrative issues so that it becomes a role model for other institutions of higher learning.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Shahid Rasool, appreciated the DIQA for conducting the workshop and said that such events should be a regular feature in the university. Prof. Shahid laid strong emphasis on documenting all the processes done in the departments and asked the Nodal Officers to upload the same on their respective pages on the university website continuously. He said that there is a need to inculcate innovation and creative skills, technology skills, interpersonal skills, and accessible and inclusive learning among the students for their overall growth and development.