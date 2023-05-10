CUK VC asks faculty members, administrative staff to prepare for NAAC assessment

Ganderbal, May 10: Central University of Kashmir (CUK), Vice Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath Wednesday, asked the faculty members and administrative staff of the varsity to fully involve themselves for preparations in the run-up to the assessment by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).
“Our primary objective should be to further improve the NAAC grading and for that, the university employees, including the teaching and administrative staff have to work as a cohesive unit. They have to thoroughly analyze the previous Peer Team Review Report and proactively start working on the inadequacies highlighted in the same,” Prof Ravinder Nath, said, while addressing the Nodal Officers of the departments, during a one-day workshop, organised by the university’s Directorate of Internal Quality Assurance (DIQA) on “NAAC Preparations: AQAR and SSR Submissions,” at varsity’s Tulmulla Campus here.
Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Shahid Rasool, DIQA, Director, Prof Wali Muhammad Shah, Advisor, DIQA, Prof. Parveen Pandit, DIQA staff comprising, Er. Afaq Alam Khan, Dr. Mohammad Sayid Bhat, Ms. Gulafroz Jan, Dr. Moyeed ul Zaffar, Dr. Faizan Ashraf Mir, Mr. Arshad Me’raj, Mr. Imtiyaz Ahmad Najar and Tech Assts, Rayees Ahmad and Umar were also present on the occasion.
CUK Vice Chancellor asked the faculty members to undertake “Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Challenges, (SWOC)” analysis of their respective departments, identify the issue and come up with solutions for the same. He assured the faculty members that the university will promote capacity building of the teachers and will frame policies and guidelines on all academic and administrative issues so that it becomes a role model for other institutions of higher learning.
Addressing the gathering, Prof. Shahid Rasool, appreciated the DIQA for conducting the workshop and said that such events should be a regular feature in the university. Prof. Shahid laid strong emphasis on documenting all the processes done in the departments and asked the Nodal Officers to upload the same on their respective pages on the university website continuously. He said that there is a need to inculcate innovation and creative skills, technology skills, interpersonal skills, and accessible and inclusive learning among the students for their overall growth and development.
Prof. Shahid said that workshops like these also provide a platform for the faculty and administrative staff to interact with each other and provide solutions to the issues confronted by the institutions.
Enumerating the steps and measures taken by the DIQA, Director DIQA, Prof. Wali Muhammad Shah, said that “four AQARs have been successfully submitted in the NAAC and this workshop was organised to sensitise the Nodal Officers about the information required for the fifth AQAR.”
He informed the Vice Chancellor that the university faculty and administration are being geared up and the deficiencies “identified in the previous Peer Team Report are being worked on.” Prof. Shah asked the Nodal Officers to provide the details as required by the NAAC immediately so that the pending AQAR is submitted without any delay.
Advisor, DIQA, Prof. Parveen Pandit, in her address, asked the faculty members to remain in touch with the students graduating from the university in order to get details about their employment and career progression. She also asked the departments to provide the students a platform to showcase their hidden talent, adding that the “mentor-mentee relationship in the university needs to be strengthened further.”
Dr. Mohammad Sayid Bhat and Dr. Faizan Ashraf Mir conducted the proceedings while Gulafroz Jan proposed the vote of thanks.