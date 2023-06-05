CUK VC asks students, scholars to share innovative ideas for building  eco-friendly campus

CUK Vice Chancellor said the university is utilizing the multidisciplinary approach as envisioned in the NEP-2020, to train and educate the student's vis-à-vis protection of the environment.

Co-founder, CEO and Dean Himalayan Institute of Alternatives (HIAL)-Ladakh, Madam Gitanjali JA, in her presentation, called for the empowerment of youth, particularly the students community, to take ownership and develop skills, for resolving the problems. “The universities are laboratories wherein the students should innovate and ideate in order to solve the issues, including environment problems, for the benefit of mankind,” Madam Gitanjali said, adding the needs of people in the 21st century are totally different and hence the legacy of past educational setup won’t serve the requisite purpose. She said the universities should allow their students to experiment and taste failures in order to develop and conceive novel things, adding that experiential learning and contextual education are the thrust areas in today’s educational sector. Talking about HIAL, she said the organization believes in constructing buildings that are environment friendly and save all the natural resources.