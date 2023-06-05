CUK VC asks students, scholars to share innovative ideas for building  eco-friendly campus

Ganderbal, June 5: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath Monday asked the University students, research scholars and faculty members to share their innovative ideas and designs for constructing eco-friendly structures at the designated Tulmulla campus here.
“The university will engage the stakeholders and ensure their participation for developing the campus on the modern lines to conserve natural resources, produce less waste and emissions, and utilize sustainable materials,” he said during a function “Our Planet: Our Environment Our Campus” for Mass Mobilization on Mission LiFE organiSed by the varsity’s Department of Botany in collaboration with the Department of Students Welfare (DSW) to observer the World Environment Day.
The event marked the culmination of events organised by various departments of the university from 18 May to sensitize the students, research scholars and faculty members about safeguarding and preserving the environment.
CUK Vice Chancellor said the university is utilizing the multidisciplinary approach as envisioned in the NEP-2020, to train and educate the student's vis-à-vis protection of the environment.
Co-founder, CEO and Dean Himalayan Institute of Alternatives (HIAL)-Ladakh, Madam Gitanjali JA, in her presentation, called for the empowerment of youth, particularly the students community, to take ownership and develop skills, for resolving the problems. “The universities are laboratories wherein the students should innovate and ideate in order to solve the issues, including environment problems, for the benefit of mankind,” Madam Gitanjali said, adding the needs of people in the 21st century are totally different and hence the legacy of past educational setup won’t serve the requisite purpose. She said the universities should allow their students to experiment and taste failures in order to develop and conceive novel things, adding that experiential learning and contextual education are the thrust areas in today’s educational sector. Talking about HIAL, she said the organization believes in constructing buildings that are environment friendly and save all the natural resources.