CUK VC chairs PMB, UBC meetings

Addressing the meetings, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehrajud Din Mir said the university is strictly adhering to the both academic and examination calendar, despite the challenges thrown up by the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. “The online teaching learning is being conducted without any fail and the End Semester Examinations (ESE) were held on time,” Prof. Mehrajud Din Mir said, adding the results of the examinations were also declared within the stipulated time frame.Vice chancellor said the varsity has been moving way ahead on academics and research front when compared with the sister Central Universities, established with it.

Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, who took up the agenda items in both the meetings, also gave a detailed account about the functioning of the university, particularly, post Covid-19 outbreak.