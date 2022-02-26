CUK VC chairs PMB, UBC meetings

Ganderbal, Feb 26: The ninth Meeting of the Planning and Monitoring Board (PMB) and the 30th meeting of the University Building Committee (UBC) of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) were held together with Vice Chancellor, Prof Farooq Ahmad Shah in chair, at the varsity’s Green Campus here on Saturday.
Addressing the members and representatives of different construction agencies, Vice Chancellor, Prof Farooq Ahmad Shah, said the varsity has constituted a high-powered steering committee to implement the New Education Policy-2020 in letter and spirit in the university. “The university is progressing leaps and bounds on academics and research front and all the seats in the teaching departments and research programmes were filled during the current academic session,” Prof. Farooq Shah remarked.
Registrar, Prof M Afzal Zargar, who took up the agenda items, said the University despite marching ahead on academics and research has confronted several obstacles on the campus development front. He said the Ministry of Education, Government of India, has taken cognizance of the impediments and has constituted a higher-powered committee led by an eminent soil expert, which is in the process of completing the geo-technical and geophysical investigation and will be submitting a detailed report to the Ministry, for future course of action.
Controller of Examinations, Prof Farooq Ahmad Mir, apprised the members about the functioning of the Examination and Evaluation Wing (EEW) of the university and said the varsity has robust examination and evaluation system and has till date received minimal complaints regarding the same.
Executive engineer, Er Taqir Ahmad Sofi also gave a presentation regarding the constructions of Watlar township. The meeting was also attended by Deans of Schools, government functionaries of the district and the university officials.
Finance Officer, Prof Fayaz Ahmad Nikka proposed the vote of thanks.