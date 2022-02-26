CUK VC chairs PMB, UBC meetings

Registrar, Prof M Afzal Zargar, who took up the agenda items, said the University despite marching ahead on academics and research has confronted several obstacles on the campus development front. He said the Ministry of Education, Government of India, has taken cognizance of the impediments and has constituted a higher-powered committee led by an eminent soil expert, which is in the process of completing the geo-technical and geophysical investigation and will be submitting a detailed report to the Ministry, for future course of action.

Controller of Examinations, Prof Farooq Ahmad Mir, apprised the members about the functioning of the Examination and Evaluation Wing (EEW) of the university and said the varsity has robust examination and evaluation system and has till date received minimal complaints regarding the same.