CUK VC emphasis importance of business ethics in modern clinical practices

Ganderbal: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah Monday highlighted the important role of transparent and fair clinical trials in ensuring better and affordable access to effective treatments for the people across the world.

“The industry, government, policy makers, regulators, hospitals, doctors, ethics committees, etc. should work in tandem to develop the clinical research ecosystem,” he said, while inaugurating the one-day conference on “Clinical Investigators- Good Clinical Practices (GCP)” organised by the Department of Biotechnology, Central University of Kashmir & the Indian Pharmacological Society. Prof. Farooq stressed upon the importance of business ethics in modern clinical practices and hoped that the Conference would be a great success for encouraging healthy clinical practices among researchers, clinicians and pharmacologists.

Dean, School of Life Sciences, Prof. M Yousuf, Dean School of Media Studies, Prof. Shahid Rasool, Dean, School of Physical and Chemical Sciences, Prof, Wali M Shah, Controller of Examinations were also present on the occasion.