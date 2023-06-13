CUK VC felicitates faculty member for bagging INSA fellowship

Ganderbal, June 13: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice-Chancellor Prof. A. Ravinder Nath felicitated Dr. Khalid Sultan, Asst Prof. in Physics department, in his office chamber, for being awarded the prestigious Indian National Science Academy (INSA) visiting fellowship 2023-24 from Government of India.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. A Ravinder Nath, said that this is indeed a proud moment for the university and receiving of fellowship indicates that how the faculty are successfully competing for the same. He said that Dr. Khalid has brought laurels to the university and wished him success.
Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Shahid Rasool who was also present on the occasion, congratulated Dr. Khalid and said that such achievements inspire other faculty members to compete for such programmes, both at national and international level.
Dr. Khalid was earlier awarded a start-up grant from UGC and is also currently running two more research projects funded by the Government of India.