CUK VC flags off destination tour for students to Gurez

Ganderbal: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Monday flagged off the five-day destination tour for the students of Department of Tourism Studies (DTS) to Gurez Valley.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah said the DTS students should explore new tourist destinations and bring them on the tourism map of Kashmir.
“Kashmir is bestowed with beautiful places and there are several areas, other than Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Sonmarg, which need to be explored,” he said. He asked the students to interact with the local population in order to know their culture and traditions.
Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, hailed the department for conducting the destination tour and highlighted the importance of such an exercise for updating the knowledge of the students regarding the travel destinations of Valley. He said the Gurez valley is popular for its beauty, vast forest cover, pastures, and green meadows with a serene environment.
Tour Incharge, Dr. Ramjit, briefed the dignitaries about the itinerary of the programme and said the students shall be interacting with all the tourism stakeholders including locals, roadside vendors, tourists, administration and other service providers.
Coordinator, DTS, Dr. Faizan Ashraf Mir thanked the authorities for their support and said the department would conduct more such activities in near future for the benefit of students.