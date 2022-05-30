CUK VC flags off destination tour for students to Gurez

Ganderbal: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Monday flagged off the five-day destination tour for the students of Department of Tourism Studies (DTS) to Gurez Valley.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah said the DTS students should explore new tourist destinations and bring them on the tourism map of Kashmir.

“Kashmir is bestowed with beautiful places and there are several areas, other than Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Sonmarg, which need to be explored,” he said. He asked the students to interact with the local population in order to know their culture and traditions.