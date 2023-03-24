CUK VC interacts with CRs

Describing CRs as a bridge between the university administration and the students, Registrar, Prof Afzal Zargar, said CRs play a pivotal role in percolating the message from the university administration about various issues and orders to the student community. Prof. Zargar said that it was imperative for the CRs as spokespersons of their respective classes to raise the genuine issues confronting the student community. He added that the university administration is always receptive to the genuine demands of the students and has been able to resolve the majority of the problems and issues confronted by them. He further asked the students to spread the message about the university among others so that they would also join it to pursue higher education.

Dean DSW and Finance Officer, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah in his address, said the DSW, under the G20 University Connect programme is conducting frequent events “thus providing students a platform to showcase their latent talent.” He said that in addition to the “academic excellence, holistic development of the students is a must for the overall growth of the society.”