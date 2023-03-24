CUK VC interacts with CRs

Ganderbal, Mar 24: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, accompanied by Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar and Finance Officer and Dean DSW, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah held a detailed interaction with the Class Representatives (CRs) of different departments of the varsity (online) here on Friday.
During the online interaction, the Vice Chancellor inquired about the grievances and problems faced by the students and discussed threadbare the mechanism with the functionaries to mitigate the same at the earliest.
Addressing the gathering, Prof. Farooq Ahmad, said the university has always taken a lead and proactive approach vis-à-vis mitigating the genuine demands of the students. He said the university is marching ahead on the academics and research front, adding the varsity has already shifted more departments to the designated Tulmulla Campus. Prof. Shah added that the work on permanent structures at Tulmulla is going on at a good pace. He further said that additional recreational facilities would be soon provided to the students on their respective university campuses.
Describing CRs as a bridge between the university administration and the students, Registrar, Prof Afzal Zargar, said CRs play a pivotal role in percolating the message from the university administration about various issues and orders to the student community. Prof. Zargar said that it was imperative for the CRs as spokespersons of their respective classes to raise the genuine issues confronting the student community. He added that the university administration is always receptive to the genuine demands of the students and has been able to resolve the majority of the problems and issues confronted by them. He further asked the students to spread the message about the university among others so that they would also join it to pursue higher education.
Dean DSW and Finance Officer, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah in his address, said the DSW, under the G20 University Connect programme is conducting frequent events “thus providing students a platform to showcase their latent talent.” He said that in addition to the “academic excellence, holistic development of the students is a must for the overall growth of the society.”
Later the students interacted with the Vice Chancellor and discussed the issues confronted by them. Deputy Director DSW, Green Campus, Mr. Faizan Ashraf Mir conducted the programme proceedings and proposed the vote of thanks.