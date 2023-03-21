CUK VC kick-starts week-long plantation drive

Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Controller of Examinations, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, Director Tulmulla campus, Prof. Shahid Rasool, Finance Officer and Dean DSW, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah, I/c Department of Landscape and Green Mission, Dr. Muhammad Latief, Deans of Schools, faculty members and other functionaries were also present during the event organised by the Department of Landscape Development, CUK.

Prof. Shah planted a sapling and highlighted the importance of plantation drives in contemporary times. He quoted several religious scriptures and underscored the need of planting saplings across Jammu and Kashmir for the betterment of the future generations. “Everybody is concerned about the unabated felling of trees and rising pollution, which has caused extensive damage to our serene environment,” he said, adding that it is the responsibility of every individual to plant as many saplings as possible to check the environmental pollution and degradation. He asked the students and faculty members to plant saplings in all the campuses of the university in Ganderbal to make the drive a huge success.