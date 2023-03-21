CUK VC kick-starts week-long plantation drive

Ganderbal, Mar 21: Under the G20 University connect engaging young minds, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah Tuesday kick started a week-long plantation drive at the varsity’s Tulmulla campus here.
Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Controller of Examinations, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, Director Tulmulla campus, Prof. Shahid Rasool, Finance Officer and Dean DSW, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah, I/c Department of Landscape and Green Mission, Dr. Muhammad Latief, Deans of Schools, faculty members and other functionaries were also present during the event organised by the Department of Landscape Development, CUK.
Prof. Shah planted a sapling and highlighted the importance of plantation drives in contemporary times. He quoted several religious scriptures and underscored the need of planting saplings across Jammu and Kashmir for the betterment of the future generations. “Everybody is concerned about the unabated felling of trees and rising pollution, which has caused extensive damage to our serene environment,” he said, adding that it is the responsibility of every individual to plant as many saplings as possible to check the environmental pollution and degradation. He asked the students and faculty members to plant saplings in all the campuses of the university in Ganderbal to make the drive a huge success.
Speaking on the occasion, Registrar, Prof Afzal Zargar, who also planted a sapling, said, the plantation is imperative to maintain the ecological balance and to address the endemic environmental issues, confronted by Jammu and Kashmir at present. He said massive afforestation campaigns should be launched across the length and breadth of Jammu and Kashmir in order to check the growing environmental pollution and undo the damage done due to the felling of trees. He said climate change and environmental protection are the thrust areas of G20 nations. He added the main aim and objective of holding the plantation drive was to sensitize the students and faculty members about the importance of afforestation. Thereafter, several functionaries planted the saplings on the occasion.