CUK VC leads staff in watching live session of successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on moon
Ganderbal, Aug 23: Ganderbal, Aug 23: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath, along with Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Shahid Rasool, I/c Controller of Examinations, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, Director DIQA, Prof. Wali Muhammmad Shah, Planning and Development Officer, Prof. Zahoor Ahmad Geelani, faculty members, administrative staff, scholars and students Wednesday watched live the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon and subsequent address by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to the nation, from Johannesburg, South Africa.
Addressing the gathering, Prof. A Ravinder Nath described the landing as India's giant leap in space exploration. He congratulated the ISRO team for achieving the feat, under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. He said that despite several failures during the previous such missions, the ISRO team continuously worked hard for its improvement and today achieved the success with flying colors.
CUK Vice-Chancellor, asked all the teaching departments, especially Physics, IT and Mathematics, to work in a collaborative manner, in order to achieve success in research and development, as done by the ISRO team.