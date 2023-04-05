CUK VC pitches for stringent measures to check environmental degradation

“The need of the hour is to accelerate ecosystem restoration, enriching biodiversity; promoting a sustainable and climate-resilient economy; and encouraging the use of renewable energy,” Prof Ravinder Nath, said while inaugurating a one-day awareness programme on “Environmental Protection,” on the theme “Protect Environment or Perish,” organised by the Department of Zoology, School of Life Sciences, at Tulmulla Campus here, under the G-20 University Connect.

CUK VC said the energy resources available across the world should be utilised judiciously and equitably without compromising future needs. He said the women folk should be sensitized about the need to protect the environment so that the same could trickle to the next generation. Prof. Nath called for collaborative efforts for tackling the increasing environmental degradation and asked the institutions of higher learning and the government departments to join hands in order to check the menace of environmental pollution.