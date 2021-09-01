CUK VC Prof Mehrajuddin Mir tops uLektz Wall of Fame

A statement of uLektz issued here said that the initiative received thousand plus valid nominations from across India among which few were shortlisted and finally, over 20 VCs were chosen.

It said that the vision of this initiative was to honour the efforts taken by the VCs for the growth of higher education.

The statement said that uLektz Wall of Fame acknowledges the contributions made by the eminent VCs in India towards the development of academic programmes of the university and towards the general administration of the university to ensure efficiency and good order of the university.

It said that the finalists were selected based on the recommendations from the internal team and an eminent independent jury panel with a prefixed criteria based on various attributes.

The statement said that the jury played a key role in reviewing the candidates’ nominations and selecting the top 20 VCs.

It said that Prof Mir thanked uLektz for the recognition and said that the award had been possible due to the collaborative approach of faculty members and the administrative staff of the university.

The statement said that the CUK community including faculty, officers, officials, scholars and students expressed happiness over the well-recognised and deserved honour for the VC.