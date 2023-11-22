CUK VC releases university newsletter

New Delhi, Nov 22: The Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Prof. A Ravinder Nath released the university Newsletter “CUKashmir Newsletter” on the sidelines of the 28th meeting of the varsity’s Executive Council (EC), held at IIC here.

The copy was released in the presence of JKBOSE chairman, Prof. Parikshat Sahani, Department of Commerce, Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi, Prof. Ajay Kumar Singh, Dean Academic Affairs and Director MPRC, Prof. Shahid Rasool and Deputy Registrar Abdul Rashid Dar.

The Vice-Chancellor congratulating the team of Media and Public Relations Centre (MPRC) saying that the maiden newsletter is aimed at fostering communication and engagement within the university community.

“The newsletter will provide a platform for sharing achievements, updates, and exciting developments across the university,” he said.

Expressing enthusiasm about the newsletter’s potential to enhance connectivity among faculty, staff and students, Prof. Shahid Rasool, said, the newsletter will serve as a channel to showcase the talents, research endeavors, and accomplishments within the CUK community. The newsletter, which is available on the university website, he said, will be released quarterly and disseminated among various stakeholders, in both digital and hard copy mode.