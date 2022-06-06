CUK VC stresses awareness on environmental issues

Ganderbal: School of Life Sciences, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) observed the World Environment Day on the theme “Only One Earth” at Nunar Science Campus, here.
Addressing the participants, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, stressed on raising the awareness about the impact of human activities on the environment and how they can be minimised.
He emphasised that the environment can be saved for the next generation by drastically cutting the green house emissions. CUK VC added that the day is the perfect occasion to educate masses about their contribution in saving the environment.
In his speech, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, congratulated the School of Life Sciences for organising such an awareness programme and encouraged the students and faculty members to inspire more people to work for protection of the environment. He also threw light on various aspects of biodiversity conservation and tackling the climate crisis.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Muhammad Yousuf, Dean School of Life Sciences, Dr. Abid Hamid, HOD Biotechnology, Prof. Azra N Kamili, HOD Botany, highlighted the importance of conserving nature and taking required steps in the direction of sustainable development.
Quoting the verses of Holy Quran, signifying the importance of environmental protection, Regional Director, Social Forestry, Mehraj-u-Din Malik and environmental activist, Suhail Nabi Khan highlighted the causes posing serious threats to the environment, across the world, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir.
They encouraged the students to spread awareness among the people regarding the need to protect the fragile environment and asked the people to keep their surroundings neat and clean.
During the inaugural session, Dr. Ibraq Khurshid, gave the welcome address, while as Dr. Mohammad Lateef, proposed the vote of thanks.
During the second session, activities like cleanliness drive, community interaction were held around Nunnar by two groups of students headed by Dr. Mohammad Lateef and Irfan Ahmed Noorani respectively.
An open-air “painting/drawing and poster making competition was also held under the aegis” of Dr. Ibraq Khurshid.