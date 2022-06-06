CUK VC stresses awareness on environmental issues

Ganderbal: School of Life Sciences, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) observed the World Environment Day on the theme “Only One Earth” at Nunar Science Campus, here.

Addressing the participants, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, stressed on raising the awareness about the impact of human activities on the environment and how they can be minimised.

He emphasised that the environment can be saved for the next generation by drastically cutting the green house emissions. CUK VC added that the day is the perfect occasion to educate masses about their contribution in saving the environment.