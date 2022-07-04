CUK VC underscores need of social linkages, community outreach

Ganderbal: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Monday underscored the need to establish social linkages through various community outreach and extension programmes to mitigate the sufferings of the people and their holistic development.
“Through these linkages we will be successful in reaching out to the community, especially the underprivileged section of the society,” Prof. Farooq Shah said during an interaction session with community engagement volunteers under Higher Education Leadership Development Programme (HELDP) and the Jammu and Kashmir Bharat Scouts and Guides (BS&G). He appreciated the efforts of HELDP and BS&G for organising various such programmes and assured all possible support from the university in their future endeavors.
Speaking on the occasion, Finance Officer and HELDP Master Trainer, Prof. Fayaz Ahmad Nikka gave details about the activities organised by CUK under HELDP.
“HELDP is a flagship project granted by United Kingdom-India Education Research Initiative (UKIERI) for reaching to the downtrodden strata of the society,” he said, adding the university has already adopted a backward village Baba Sualeh in which various activities have been organised including imparting of computer skill training to boys and tailoring and stitching skills to girls.