CUK VC underscores need of social linkages, community outreach

Speaking on the occasion, Finance Officer and HELDP Master Trainer, Prof. Fayaz Ahmad Nikka gave details about the activities organised by CUK under HELDP.

“HELDP is a flagship project granted by United Kingdom-India Education Research Initiative (UKIERI) for reaching to the downtrodden strata of the society,” he said, adding the university has already adopted a backward village Baba Sualeh in which various activities have been organised including imparting of computer skill training to boys and tailoring and stitching skills to girls.