CUK Vice Chancellor hoists national flag

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah congratulated the staff and the people of the country on the Independence Day. “The easiest way for the youngsters to pay tributes to the freedom fighters is to relentlessly work for the growth and development of the country and for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Referring to the CUK, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah said, that since the beginning from 2010 with the launch of three academic programmes, the university has come a long way and is currently offering 50 programmes through nine Schools, adding that more than 3500 research scholars and students are enrolled in the programmes offered by the varsity.

He said the university at present is functioning from four different campuses at Tulmulla, Science Campus Nuner, Arts Campus Duderhama and Green campus, adding that the university will soon take the possession of PEB-I at Tulmulla wherein several departments would be shifted. Prof. Shah said the expert committee constituted by the Government to check the feasibility of vertical construction at Tulmulla has submitted its report and the decision on the construction of permanent structure at Tulmulla campus would be taken soon.

He added that the construction of student hostels and residential quarters for the university employees at the additional land in Watlar, allotted by the Government would commence soon.