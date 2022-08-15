CUK Vice Chancellor hoists national flag

Ganderbal: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah Monday hoisted the National Flag on the 76th Independence Day celebration organised at varsity’s Green Campus here.
Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Finance Officer, Prof. Fayaz Ahmad Nikka, Controller of Examinations, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, Deans of Schools, Heads and Coordinators of Departments, senior administrative functionaries, faculty members, administrative staff, and security personnel were present during the function.
The celebrations were also held simultaneously across other campuses including Tulmulla Campus (wherein Director Campus, Prof. Shahid Rasool hoists the flag), Science Campus Nuner (wherein Director Campus, Dr. Abid Ahmad hoists the tri-color), and Arts Campus Duderhama (wherein Director Campus, Dr. Irfan Alam, unfurled the Tri-Colour).
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah congratulated the staff and the people of the country on the Independence Day. “The easiest way for the youngsters to pay tributes to the freedom fighters is to relentlessly work for the growth and development of the country and for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
Referring to the CUK, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah said, that since the beginning from 2010 with the launch of three academic programmes, the university has come a long way and is currently offering 50 programmes through nine Schools, adding that more than 3500 research scholars and students are enrolled in the programmes offered by the varsity.
He said the university at present is functioning from four different campuses at Tulmulla, Science Campus Nuner, Arts Campus Duderhama and Green campus, adding that the university will soon take the possession of PEB-I at Tulmulla wherein several departments would be shifted. Prof. Shah said the expert committee constituted by the Government to check the feasibility of vertical construction at Tulmulla has submitted its report and the decision on the construction of permanent structure at Tulmulla campus would be taken soon.
He added that the construction of student hostels and residential quarters for the university employees at the additional land in Watlar, allotted by the Government would commence soon.
Commenting about the implementation of NEP-2020, CUK Vice Chancellor, said, the university has constituted a high-level committee to oversee the implementation of the Policy and has already adopted and implemented some of its salient features.
Addressing the gathering, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, congratulated the faculty members and administrative staff on the 76th Independence Day. He said the Day reminds us of the countless sacrifices made by the countrymen for attaining freedom from British rule. He asked the staff members to work with zeal and zest for the holistic development and progress of the Central University.
Prof. Zargar said the university has become the choicest destination of the students, which can be gauged from the overwhelming response from the aspirants, recently applying in CUET-2022, for admission to various programmes offered by the CUK. Hindi Adhikari, Dr. Sakina Akhter conducted the programme proceedings and proposed the vote of thanks.