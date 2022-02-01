CUK’s 2-week Mathematics foundation course concludes

Ganderbal, Feb 1: The two-week online foundation course for Mathematics, Initiation into Mathematics, Jammu and Kashmir, organised by Mathematics Training and Talent Search (MTTS) Trust in collaboration with Central University of Kashmir (CUK) concluded here.
A statement of CUK issued here said that Prof Wali Mohammad Shah, Dean School of Physical and Chemical Sciences, CUK congratulated the MTTS Trust on behalf of the varsity for conducting the programme for the undergraduate students of J&K.
He in particular praised the efforts of Prof Kumaresan and Ajeet Kumar for making it possible to conduct this programme in online mode without affecting the academic calendar of the participants.
He appreciated the efforts of the concerned teachers particularly Ananth and Vikram for the techniques they used to train the participants and their mentors.
The participants in their feedback said that the foundation course had made a huge difference to the confidence, attitude and enthusiasm for mathematics among the students.
Thanking Prof Shah and CUK administration for the collaboration, Ajeet Kumar, Programme Coordinator, said that the students from J&K were talented and deserve such activities for the overall development of mathematics culture in the region.
He appreciated the role of mentors including IdreesQasim and FarhatZargar for remaining with the participants during the programme.
He assured to conduct other such programmes and problem solving sessions in offline mode for the students of J&K and Ladakh.
He joined Prof Shah in thanking the National Board for Higher Mathematics, Department of Atomic Energy for the financial support for conducting this programme.