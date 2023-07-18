CUK’s Botany Department holds seminar on utility of millets

Former Professor cum chief scientist, Division of Genetics and Plant Breeding SKUAST-K, Prof. Nazir Ahmad Zeerak, former Professor and head Department of Botany, University of Kashmir, Prof. Inayatullah Tahir, Dean School of Life Sciences, Prof. M Yousuf, Deptt Nodal Officer, Prof. Azra N Kamili, Head Biotechnology Deptt, Dr. Abid Hamid Dar, organising secretary, Dr. Rafiq Lone, faculty members and students were also present.

In her welcome address, Prof. Azra N Kamili, said on the recommendations of the Government of India, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets on March 5 2021, and the Central University has been conducting various awareness programmes and activities to inform the students and the masses about the health benefits of the millets. She said the millets were the first crop to be domesticated in India with several evidences during Indus valley civilizations, adding that once it was a staple food in traditional Indian cooking and now is making a slow comeback in the kitchens of the country.