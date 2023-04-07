CUK’s Botany Deptt holds millet awareness webinar

Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar who was the chief guest on behalf of Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath stressed educating locals on millets, promoting their daily use, and giving incentives to farmers to adopt millet cultivation in J&K.

Director R&D, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah stressed that the world is facing multiple challenges like climate change, shortage of food grains, overpopulation, poverty, hunger and spread of lifestyle diseases. He laid emphasis on the need to promote millets as alternative food under the aegis of IYM-23.