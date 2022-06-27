CUK’s botany deptt, NSS hold awareness programme

He urged the participants to involve themselves in sports and other physical activities to channelize their energy in a positive direction. Prof. Nikka asked the people in general and intelligentsia in particular to support the mass movement against drug abuse.

He urged the teachers of schools and other educational institutions to keep a strict vigil on the activities of children in their institutions as the drug peddlers specifically target these institutions.

Addressing the participants, Dean School of Life Science, Prof Muhammad Yousuf, said the drug abuse continues to be a major problem in the world and is adversely affecting the health of people, especially the youngsters.

He said the focus of such awareness programmes is to fight off misinformation by sharing facts and providing methods of treatment, prevention and care for those involved in drug abuse.