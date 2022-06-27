CUK’s botany deptt, NSS hold awareness programme

Ganderbal: Department of Botany, School of Life Sciences, in collaboration with National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) and New Dreamland Educational Institute jointly organised an awareness programme in the school premises to observe the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking here.
Expressing serious concern over the increasing drug abuse cases, the university Finance Officer, Prof Fayaz Ahmad Nikka, spoke about the growing menace of narcotics, alcohol and their ill-effects on human health especially on the society in general and youth in particular.
“The main objective of holding the awareness programme is to sensitise and aware the youth about the hazardous impacts of drug abuse on the society and to create a world without it,” Prof Nikka said The the event which was also attended by the School Chairman, Bashir Ahmad Shah, Principal, Showkat Ahmad Shah and Vice Principal, Peer Ghulam Mohi ud Din.
He urged the participants to involve themselves in sports and other physical activities to channelize their energy in a positive direction. Prof. Nikka asked the people in general and intelligentsia in particular to support the mass movement against drug abuse.
He urged the teachers of schools and other educational institutions to keep a strict vigil on the activities of children in their institutions as the drug peddlers specifically target these institutions.
Addressing the participants, Dean School of Life Science, Prof Muhammad Yousuf, said the drug abuse continues to be a major problem in the world and is adversely affecting the health of people, especially the youngsters.
He said the focus of such awareness programmes is to fight off misinformation by sharing facts and providing methods of treatment, prevention and care for those involved in drug abuse.