CUK’s Chemistry Deptt organises students’ visit to FSL

Ganderbal, Apr 4: The Department of Chemistry, School of Physical and Chemical Sciences, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organized a one-day visit to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Srinagar, for the students of M.Sc. Chemistry on Monday. The event was organised as part of the G-20 university connect.
Head, Deptt of Chemistry, Dr Abid Hamid Dar, flagged off the event and highlighted the benefits and importance of this outreach programme.
Speaking on the occasion, FSL Deputy Director, Dr Shahoor Ahmad Kanth, emphasised on the importance of having in-depth knowledge of Forensic Science. He mentioned that this outreach activity programme of the department of chemistry is the first experience of FSL (J&K) to allow the students to visit the laboratory. He discussed the alleged rising crimes in J&K and highlighted the role of FSL in finding the reason behind these cases.
Addressing the gathering, Dr Rayees Ahmad Shah, Scientific Officer (Chemistry and Toxicology) gave a detailed presentation on the various applications of forensic chemistry and toxicology in forensic science. He emphasised the role of different spectrometric and chromatographic techniques used for analysis and interpretation samples of narcotic drugs.
Masroor, DNA expert, briefed the participants about DNA Fingerprinting and its importance in tracing the evidence and link for extortions of crime scenes.
Dr Rifat Akbar was the programme rapporteur while Dr M. Nadeem Lone conducted the programme and proposed the vote of thanks.