CUK’s Chemistry Deptt organises students’ visit to FSL

Head, Deptt of Chemistry, Dr Abid Hamid Dar, flagged off the event and highlighted the benefits and importance of this outreach programme.

Speaking on the occasion, FSL Deputy Director, Dr Shahoor Ahmad Kanth, emphasised on the importance of having in-depth knowledge of Forensic Science. He mentioned that this outreach activity programme of the department of chemistry is the first experience of FSL (J&K) to allow the students to visit the laboratory. He discussed the alleged rising crimes in J&K and highlighted the role of FSL in finding the reason behind these cases.