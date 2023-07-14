CUK’s Commerce Department organises industrial visit for students

Ganderbal, July 14: To give exposure to the students about the practical aspects of the industrial setups in the valley, the Department of Commerce, Central University of Kashmir (CUK), organised a two-day industrial visit for the M. Com 4th and 2nd semester students to Fil Industries Pvt. Ltd at Rangreth on 13 13 and 14 July.
Dean School of Business Studies, Prof. Fayaz Ahmad Nikka, flagged off the tour in the presence of HoD, Commerce, Dr. Mehraj-ud-Din and congratulated the department for organising such visits. He advised the students that these visits are significant and can provide them with practical insights into the functioning of industries, exposure to real-world scenarios, and an opportunity to interact with professionals. “Such tours allow them to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge gained in the classroom and its practical application in the industry.” He further advised the students to take full advantage of the visit to know more about the opportunities and challenges of entrepreneurs in the J&K.
Earlier, Dr Mehraj-ud-Din Shah explained the objectives of organizing such visits and instructed the students to gain industrial knowledge. “These visits provide opportunities to observe various industrial processes, understand the functioning of different departments, and witness the implementation of management concepts they have learned. Participating in industrial visits can broaden students' perspectives and enhance their understanding of the business environment,” he said.
The students visited three industrial units of Fil including Fruit fil Juice plant, Kohinoor packaging water plant and 7-Springs packaging water plant. The Plant heads briefed them about the process of production, supply chain management, quality control processes and distribution channels. They also discussed the present challenges and how they manage to run their plants successfully.