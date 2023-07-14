CUK’s Commerce Department organises industrial visit for students

Earlier, Dr Mehraj-ud-Din Shah explained the objectives of organizing such visits and instructed the students to gain industrial knowledge. “These visits provide opportunities to observe various industrial processes, understand the functioning of different departments, and witness the implementation of management concepts they have learned. Participating in industrial visits can broaden students' perspectives and enhance their understanding of the business environment,” he said.

The students visited three industrial units of Fil including Fruit fil Juice plant, Kohinoor packaging water plant and 7-Springs packaging water plant. The Plant heads briefed them about the process of production, supply chain management, quality control processes and distribution channels. They also discussed the present challenges and how they manage to run their plants successfully.