CUK’s DCJ holds induction programme for students

In his address, Dean, SMS, Prof. Shahid Rasool said success has no short-cuts and anyone can achieve their dreams by being dedicated to their interests. Prof. Shahid emphasized on having a great scope of digital media to start with and create different forms of revenue generation tools for themselves. He said the department has been changing the syllabus to fit the industry demands.

In his remarks, Head of DCJ, Dr. Arif Nazir said, “We are among very few universities that have specialization subjects such as advanced AV production, narrative journalism, New Media, Research Dissertation, Photojournalism and students in their fourth semester have to choose any of these.”