CUK’s DCJ holds induction programme for students

Ganderbal, Dec 5: Department of Convergent Journalism (DCJ), School of Media Studies (SMS), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organized a one–day induction programme for the newly admitted students in the Department at Tulmulla campus here Monday.
Addressing the students, keynote speaker, Sajjad Bazaz, corporate communicator working in J&K Bank said the media has a huge impact of changing people’s perception that is reflected from the campaigns by various corporate houses. “Media is not only about newspaper, radio and television as there is a huge scope in corporate communication through digitized new media technology,” he said, adding that credibility is more important in journalism than TRP. He added, “identify your interest, understand your sector, do human interest stories and be a specialist with your own capacity”.
In his address, Dean, SMS, Prof. Shahid Rasool said success has no short-cuts and anyone can achieve their dreams by being dedicated to their interests. Prof. Shahid emphasized on having a great scope of digital media to start with and create different forms of revenue generation tools for themselves. He said the department has been changing the syllabus to fit the industry demands.
In his remarks, Head of DCJ, Dr. Arif Nazir said, “We are among very few universities that have specialization subjects such as advanced AV production, narrative journalism, New Media, Research Dissertation, Photojournalism and students in their fourth semester have to choose any of these.”
Medical Officer, Dr. Sheeba Nazir introduced the new batch with the medical facilities available at the Health Centre. “We are having facilities like nebulization, Covid 19 testing and conduct regular camps on mental health, blood donation etc.”