CUK’s DCJ holds photo expedition tour

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Shahid Rasool said the students should explore new tourist destinations and bring them on the tourism map of Kashmir through visuals and video projects. Tour Incharge and Head DCJ, Dr Arif Nazir briefed about the tour itinerary stating the students shall be exploring the Valley and will have a project-based work so that beauty of Gurez would be reflected in visuals. Senior Asst Prof Dr Nakuraju and Sameer Wani are part of the tour.