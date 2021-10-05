CUK’s Deptt of Law, DLSA hold legal awareness prog

According to a press note, on this occasion, chief guest of the function Justice Ali Mohammad Magray, Judge High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and Executive Chairman of State Legal Services Authority inaugurated the Legal Aid Clinic in the presence of Prof. Mehrajud Din Mir, Vice Chancellor, CUK.

Justice Magray in his keynote speech apprised the audience that how such legal institutions can be utilized for providing quality legal aid service to the society. He said the Bar Council of India has mandated that all law colleges and universities in India have to establish and run legal aid centres or clinics. “The idea is to fulfil certain standards of legal education, but more importantly, it is also aimed at engaging the students in serving their community by promoting legal awareness through these legal aid clinics and programmes.” He emphasised upon the importance of involving students in providing legal services to the poor and vulnerable sections of the society and highlighted the importance of the role of law students in their personal and professional life. He also shared his experience as a pro bono student and of being a judge and congratulated the fraternity of varsity for such initiative.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj Din Mir, in his presidential address talked about the contribution of legal aid clinics in protecting the rights of the prisoners and how it can empower vast population who are marginalized and vulnerable. He said that imparting legal awareness is the first step towards ensuring prompt and effective access to justice. While highlighting the canvas of Legal Services Authorities in India and especially in the J&K, he made a brief presentation on various programmes relating to it.

Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, Dean, School of Legal Studies welcomed the dignitaries and other guests. Expressing concern over the various socio-legal issues of senior citizens in the country, he gave a full statistical description on the plight of senior citizens of our country and impressed that such legal aid clinics will serve as protectors of them.

Registrar Prof. M Afzal Zargar, ShaziaTabassum, PDSJ, Ganderbal, Prof. Fayaz A. Nikka, Finance Officer, TabasumWani, Secretary, DLSA, Ganderbal, Muzaffar, ADC, G’bl, Mr. Nikhil, (IPS) SSP, Ganderbal and Faculty members were present.

The programme was organised by Dr Mudasir Bhat and Dr.Yasir Latif Handoo. Assistant Professors, at SLS, CUK. The programme was moderated by GulAfroz Jan and Mr Hilal Ahmad Najar proposed the vote of thanks.