CUK's DSW, Urdu Deptt hold Na'at competition

Ganderbal, Apr 26: The Department of Students Welfare (DSW) in collaboration with the Department of Urdu, Central University of Kashmir (CUK), organised a Na'at competition at varsity’s Green campus here on Tuesday.
Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Finance Officer, Prof. Fayaz A Nikka, Karwan-I-Islami, Chairman, Allama Ghulam Rasool Hami, famous Na’at Khwa’an, Mr. Ghulam Hassan Gamgeen, Prof. Jowhar Qudoosi, Dean DSW, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah, faculty members, senior functionaries and students were present on the occasion.
The participating students recited beautiful Na’ats and expressed their love, affection and devotion for the beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAW), enthralling the minds and souls of the audience.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, asked the participants to follow the teachings and the way of life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in letter and spirit in order to achieve success in this life and hereafter. Prof. Farooq Shah said the university by holding such competitions is providing a platform to the students to showcase their hidden talent. He also spoke on the various aspects of Na’at recitation.
Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar congratulated the DSW and Urdu department for organising the programme and said that holding Na’at competitions has been a regular feature of the university, particularly during the holy month of Ramadhan. He complimented the students for evincing keen interest in the Na’at competition.
Finance Officer, Prof. Fayaz A Nikka, said the participants have refreshed the audience with their melodious voices while reciting Na’ats. He highlighted the contribution of Kashmiri poets and writers who by writing and reciting Na’ats have become a household name in Jammu and Kashmir.
Karwan-I-Islami, Chairman, Allama Ghulam Rasool Hami, lauded the university for holding Na’at competition and asked the senior functionaries of the university to conduct more such programmes.
Mr. Ghulam Hassan Gamgeen, Dean DSW, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah also spoke on the occasion and appreciated the participating students for mesmerizing the audience by reciting beautiful Na’ats in the praise of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
In the competition, Inayat Asraf of Physics Department bagged the first prize while Tahira Nazir of Biotechnology department and Iqra Mohi ud Din of English department bagged the second and third prize respectively.
The programme proceedings were conducted by event coordinator and Asst Prof, Dr. Altaf Hussain while as Dr. Nusrat Jabeen proposed the vote of thanks.