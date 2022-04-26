CUK's DSW, Urdu Deptt hold Na'at competition

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, asked the participants to follow the teachings and the way of life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in letter and spirit in order to achieve success in this life and hereafter. Prof. Farooq Shah said the university by holding such competitions is providing a platform to the students to showcase their hidden talent. He also spoke on the various aspects of Na’at recitation.

Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar congratulated the DSW and Urdu department for organising the programme and said that holding Na’at competitions has been a regular feature of the university, particularly during the holy month of Ramadhan. He complimented the students for evincing keen interest in the Na’at competition.