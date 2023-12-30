CUK’s IQAC reviews quality enhancement initiatives

Ganderbal, Dec 30: The first meeting of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) was organised by the Directorate of Internal Quality Assurance (DIQA) at Green Campus here on Saturday.

The meeting, presided over by Dean Academic Affairs, Prof Shahid Rasool, was also attended by Director DIQA, Prof Wali Muhammad Shah, Registrar, Prof M Afzal Zargar, Dean School of Business Studies, Prof Fayaz Ahmad Nika, Dean School of Education, Prof. Syed Zahoor Ahmad Geelani, Finance Officer, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah, Controller of Examinations, Dr. Tanveer Ahmad Shah, Professor NIT, Prof Niyaz Ahmad, (Parent of Student), Vice-President Gandhi Global Family, Dr S P Varma (online), faculty and DIQA members.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Shahid Rasool said, the IQAC plays a pivotal role in shaping and sustaining a culture of quality enhancement in the university. He said the meeting provided a platform for collaborative discussions and strategic planning to further elevate the standards of academic excellence and administrative efficiency and asked the participants to give regular inputs to the DIQA, for preparing the university for the NAAC visit.

Director DIQA, Prof Wali Muhammad Shah, said, the meeting has been convened to focus on strengthening the ongoing quality enhancement initiatives within the university. “This included an assessment of academic programs, faculty development initiatives, and student support services,” he said. He also put forth the recommendations prepared by the DIQA team for further improvement in academics and administrative affairs.

Registrar, Prof M Afzal Zargar said, the emphasis should be made to ensure that the university continues to meet established benchmarks for academic quality. He asked the IQAC members to reinforce the university’s commitment to continuous improvement in the quality of education and overall institutional effectiveness.

Vice-President Gandhi Global Family, Dr S P Varma, appreciated the DIQA members for successfully submitting the AQARs and asked them to outline action plans to meet the standards set by accrediting bodies.

During the meeting, the members shared successful practices and initiatives implemented in various departments, fostering a culture of knowledge exchange and collaborative improvement. They also discussed the AQAR 2021-2022.

Dy Director DIQA, Dr Faizan Ashraf Mir proposed the vote of thanks.